NAB 2009: Brightcove, Adobe Expand Partnership

Las Vegas -- Online video platform Brightcove and Adobe Systems are expanding their collaboration to enhance online video and to offer interoperability between the new Adobe open media player framework "Strobe" and Brightcove.

In an announcement Monday at the 2009 NAB Show, the companies detail how they are working to speed up the development of content protection for rich media using Adobe Flash technology. Brightcove and Adobe offer secure, up to HD-quality content to broadcasters and media organizations and to consumers with standard Web browsers.

"Extending our collaboration with Adobe provides these media companies with unparalleled choice and control over video experiences and distribution on the Web," said Brightcove CEO Jeremy Allaire.

The two companies are focusing their efforts on a number of strategic areas. They plan to help content publishers take advantage of Adobe Flash Media Streaming Server 3.5 software to deliver up to HD-quality video viewed through the Brightcove platform. They also plan to increase content protection for video viewers on Adobe Flash and are working to integrate the Adobe Create Suite 4 Production Premium software, including the Adobe Media Encoder, with Brightcove's video platform.

"Expanding our successful long-term collaboration with a market leader like Brightcove and its significant global reach will further accelerate the adoption of the Adobe Flash platform," said Jim Guerand, VP and GM of dynamic media at Adobe, "and pave the way for new initiatives like Adobe Strobe, our open and extensible media player framework."

Brightcove will be presenting in Adobe's booth at the NAB Show. Jeff Whatcott, senior VP of marketing for Brightcove, will be giving a presentation on how to monetize online audiences using the Adobe Flash Platform at the booth April 20-22 at 3 p.m.