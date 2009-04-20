NAB 2009: Adobe Looking To Expand Flash Video To TV

Adobe Systems, which owns the popular Adobe Flash video player that is used on video sites like YouTube and Hulu, is extending Flash to television. The company was expected to announce the news at NAB Monday.

Adobe expects TVs and Blu-Ray players that support the Flash platform will be available by early 2010. The company has secured a deal to have Flash software put in chips that go inside TVs and set-top boxes, according to the BBC. Chips made by Broadcom, Intel, NXP, and STMicroelectronics will include the Flash software.

The extension of Flash would allow users to watch hi-def videos and play games that use Flash software on Internet-connected TVs.

Flash software is used for about 80% of all Internet videos. Adobe recently announced an extension of their partnership with online video platform Brightcove to offer interoperability between Adobe's new open media player framework "Strobe" and Brightcove.