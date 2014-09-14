N1 Selects Sony/XenData #IBC2014

Archiving specialist XenData has announced that N1 has chosen to work with Sony for an Optical Disc Archive (ODA) library managed by XenData.

N1 is a CNN affiliate in the Adria region of Eastern Europe.

The solution consists of an Optical Disc PetaSite ODS-L30M library that provides a 136TB capacity which is scalable to over 800TB.

The rapidly expanding 10,000 hour archive library is interfaced to an IBIS iFind media asset management system via XenData.

XenData has been demoing the integrated XenData and Sony solution during IBC.