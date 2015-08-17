Myx TV Launches Three Original YouTube Series

Myx TV unveiled three original YouTube series as well as a digital rebrand Monday.

“The Alternative,” “Buddha Smash” and “Snaxxx” will stream exclusively on the diginet’s YouTube channel with new episodes airing weekly after their respective premieres.

The Asian-American entertainment network also debuted a new website and branding.

“Myx TV is committed to entertaining millennials in fun, enjoyable and interesting ways, which is apparent with these original YouTube series and the network’s renewed focus on its digital presence,” said Miguel Santos, general manager of Myx TV, in a statement. “These efforts make us more accessible and entertaining to a broader audience.”