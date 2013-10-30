Myers Upgrades ProTrack Software

Myers has released a significant upgrade to its ProTrack broadcast traffic, business, and content management software, which the company says will help streamline workflows.

The new 6.07 version is built on a more powerful SQL database management engine for both TV and radio.

New features for ProTrack TV include a new Log Manager to centralize logging tasks, streamlined Scheduling Grid screens, customizable Interstitial Field defaults and a consolidated Interstitial Search screen.

"Our development team incorporated numerous end-user ideas and requests; we've improved the workflow and made information more accessible," said Crist Myers, company CEO and president in a statement announcing the release.

Myers also noted that the new “more robust and capable database structure” is a “fundamental shift that enables more advanced techniques for growth and expansion, especially at the Enterprise level.”

ProTrack is actively used by more than 226 media outlets, supporting more than 1,300 channels.