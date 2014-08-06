Myers Completes ProTrack Deployment at DCA

Broadcast management software provider Myers has announced that it has installed its ProTrack Hub & Spoke software at the centralcasting Digital Convergence Alliance (DCA) Florida facility.

The operation, which provides master control services for 13 public television stations in five states, was funded by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) as part of a plan to save public broadcast partners in DCA more than $20 million over 10 years.

The Network Operations Center (NOC) for the operation will be housed at Colo5 in Jacksonville, with operating services provided by JCT Services.

The ProTrack Hub and Spoke solution will streamline operations by serving as the centralized content and schedule management system for the NOC, with a centralized database of content metadata and a variety of tools to manage the acquisition, scheduling and disposal of the content. It also consolidates requests from the individual Spokes to update schedules, ingest and acquire content, and publish playlists.

"Myers has been key to the success of our broadcast operations, and those of our partners, for many years," said Michael Boylan, president and CEO of WJCT-TV/FM and director of DCA in a statement. "Given the reliability of their solutions, coupled with their deep understanding of file-based workflows, we had a tremendous amount of confidence that they would be the best partner to provide the management system, integration services, and ongoing support for our alliance of stations."