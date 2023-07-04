‘My Adventures With Superman’ Launches on Adult Swim: What’s Premiering This Week (July 5-July 9)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies, and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Adult Swim’s animated series My Adventures With Superman highlights the schedule of shows debuting during an abbreviated holiday week.
The DC-based series debuts July 6 and follows a 20-something Clark Kent as he builds his secret identity as Superman while he explores his own mysterious origins, said the network.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 5 to July 9. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised:
July 5, Wham! (documentary) Netflix
July 6, The Lincoln Lawyer (drama), Netflix
July 6, Makeup X Breakup (comedy), ALLBLK
July 6, Call Her King (movie), BET Plus
July 7, The Horror of Delores Roach (horror/comedy), Prime video
July 7, The Out-Laws, (movie), Netflix
July 7, Ready To Love (returning series), OWN
July 9, Domina (Drama,) MGM Plus
July 9, See It Loud: The History of Black Television (documentary series), CNN
