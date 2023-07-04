‘My Adventures With Superman’ Launches on Adult Swim: What’s Premiering This Week (July 5-July 9)

Adult Swim’s animated series My Adventures With Superman highlights the schedule of shows debuting during an abbreviated holiday week.

The DC-based series debuts July 6 and follows a 20-something Clark Kent as he builds his secret identity as Superman while he explores his own mysterious origins, said the network.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 5 to July 9. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised:

July 5, Wham! (documentary) Netflix

July 6, The Lincoln Lawyer (drama), Netflix

July 6, Makeup X Breakup (comedy), ALLBLK

July 6, Call Her King (movie), BET Plus

July 7, The Horror of Delores Roach (horror/comedy), Prime video

July 7, The Out-Laws, (movie), Netflix

July 7, Ready To Love (returning series), OWN

July 9, Domina (Drama,) MGM Plus

July 9, See It Loud: The History of Black Television (documentary series), CNN