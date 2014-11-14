MVPDs, Networks, Vendors Form Streaming Video Alliance

When it comes to the future of streaming video, it never hurts to think big.

So it follows that a collection of big distributors, vendors and content providers that supply key components of the streaming video ecosystem are putting their collective weight behind the Streaming Video Alliance (SVA), a group that will strive to create an open architecture for online video, establish benchmarks for video quality, and make a push toward product interoperability.

It's stated mission is to "develop, publish and promote open standards, policies and best practices that allow the video streaming ecosystem to flourish."

