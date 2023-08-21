MuxIP Platform Enables Podcasters To Distribute FAST Channels

Tech company MuxIP said it launched Pod FAST TV, which enables global streaming distribution of podcast content on FAST channel platforms.

PodcastOne TV, created with LiveOne Inc.'s PodcastOne unit, is the first channel powered by FASTHub for Pod FAST TV. It is set to launch this summer.

MuxIP said it also made a deal with AVC Group, which will use FASTHub for Pod FAST TV to create channels for its roster of content creators.

PodcastOne enables podcasters to distribute live interactive engagement targeting the major streaming platforms and smart TV makers.

PodcastOne’s roster of podcasts includes The Adam Carolla Podcast, Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain, and People’s Choice Award-nominated Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“The value of podcasting and vodcasting is incremental, as niche programming on all devices grows, and FAST is on a similar growth trajectory,” said Tom Link, founder and CEO of MuxIP. “We see FASTHub for Pod FAST TV as an essential element in digital distribution for today’s talent market.”

MuxIP announced its first live FAST channel deployments in 2022.

“The FAST channel market is a natural growth extension for our award-winning podcast talent, and provides an even wider audience for viewers, listeners, and advertisers,” said Kit Gray, president of PodcastOne. “Vodcasting has been growing steadily in the past few years, and FAST is an obvious distribution outlet.”

“As radio expands its streaming capabilities to also include a vision component, the FASTHub for Pod FAST TV product will deliver an entirely new platform for station groups, stations, and talent to extend their brands in powerful new ways,” said Simon Jackson, CEO of AVC Group. “The ability to deliver live and on-demand vodcasts into FAST is a programmer’s dream.”