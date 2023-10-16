MuxIP Launches Sports First FAST Channel From NitchTV

Streaming channel technology company MuxIP said it launched Sports First, a free ad-supported streaming channel from NitchTV.

SportsFirst will feature content from sports leagues and athletes and is available on Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels and Amazon Freevee.

SportsFirst is the initial free, ad-suppoted television (FAST) channel NitchTV plans to launch via MuxIP.

“We see audience discovery and retention for Sports First content leading the category in every corner of sports verticals that have viral, high-value eyeballs for advertisers,” NitchTV CEO David Flack said. “More than the brilliant curation of sticky content for sports fans, Sports First is an exemplar of what FAST content will be in the coming years: premium OTT channels for premium audiences.”

MuxIP delivers a number of special-interest sports channels, such as World Poker Tour, The Grappling Network and MTRSPT1.

“The mainstreaming of sports on FAST was inevitable, and we are conditioned to deliver Sports First, given our heritage in 24/7 live and on-demand niche sports content,” MuxIP managing director, international Frank Brown said. “The ad support for this genre of content will be huge, and we have built out our platform to support this kind of high-demand content stream for the sports audience.”

MuxIP has a patented system for rapid ad stitching and content delivery. Earlier this year, it delivered FAST channels to broadcasters and turned broadcast channels into FAST channels. Last year, MuxIP deployed live FAST channels.