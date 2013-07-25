Mushroom Networks Upgrades Streamer Pro

Mushroom

Networks has added new features to its Streamer Pro technology for streaming

live video to the web.

These

improvements include â€˜Video Armor' technology. It shields any wireless card

problems from the video application, the company says, and protects video

streams from wireless card drops, packet loss, and latency or jitter problems.

The

Streamer Pro, which weighs less than three pounds, can attach directly to a

broadcast camera, or can be used with the optional small bag.

Designed

for broadcasting live events, including news, sports and concerts, it works by

bonding of up to eight 3G or 4G broadband connections together into one

connection that can handle high quality video streaming.

Other

updates to Streamer PRO include seamless video streaming to any video server or

CDN; adaptive encoding; the ability to add

satellite, wired or any other type of Internet line into connection; and

cloud-based, remote configuration/management; support for SD-SDI, HD-SDI,

s-video and composite inputs with up to 1080p HD resolution.

"The

updated features help make Streamer Pro an even better option for broadcasters

in need of a streaming technology that is both high quality and cost effective"

said Dr. Cahit Akin, CEO, Mushroom Networks.