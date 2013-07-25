Mushroom Networks Upgrades Streamer Pro
Mushroom
Networks has added new features to its Streamer Pro technology for streaming
live video to the web.
These
improvements include â€˜Video Armor' technology. It shields any wireless card
problems from the video application, the company says, and protects video
streams from wireless card drops, packet loss, and latency or jitter problems.
The
Streamer Pro, which weighs less than three pounds, can attach directly to a
broadcast camera, or can be used with the optional small bag.
Designed
for broadcasting live events, including news, sports and concerts, it works by
bonding of up to eight 3G or 4G broadband connections together into one
connection that can handle high quality video streaming.
Other
updates to Streamer PRO include seamless video streaming to any video server or
CDN; adaptive encoding; the ability to add
satellite, wired or any other type of Internet line into connection; and
cloud-based, remote configuration/management; support for SD-SDI, HD-SDI,
s-video and composite inputs with up to 1080p HD resolution.
"The
updated features help make Streamer Pro an even better option for broadcasters
in need of a streaming technology that is both high quality and cost effective"
said Dr. Cahit Akin, CEO, Mushroom Networks.
