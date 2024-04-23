MundoNow Connect Launches To Help Brands Target Hispanics on CTV

Mundo Hispano Digital said it launched MundoNow Connect, which is designed to use first-party audience data to help advertisers reach Latino connected TV viewers.

MundoNow said that by letting advertisers better target viewers on its CTV platforms, it will be able to deliver more immersive experiences for brands.

In addition to MundoNow’s own channels, MundowNow Connect will help target viewers with quality Hispanic inventory on other platforms as well.

"MundoNow Connect provides reach and scale for brands seeking CTV inventory against content that Latinos actually watch, rather than unwatched content with inaccurate targeting," said Rene Alegria, CEO of MundoNow.

“Access to accurate, proprietary first-party audience data, and smart leveraging of new adtech will win today's CTV race, every time. MundoNow Connect paves the way for brands to target Hispanics, specifically bilingual and bicultural Latinos, at scale and unlike ever before,” Alegria said.

Mundo now said it has data on loyal viewers going back four decades. That data becomes even more valuable as cookie deprecation forces many companies to rethink how they target consumers.