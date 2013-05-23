Multiplatform World: Wakshlag Says Industry Creating ‘Frankenmetrics' to Measure Usage

New York - Turner Broadcasting System chief research officer Jack Wakshlag said the TV industry is creating a series of complicated, useless "Frankenmetrics" to measure viewer habits for linear television, online video and VOD when three simple questions would give advertisers and content providers the answers they want.

"There are three things we have to start with - how many, how often and how long," Wakshlag said during a keynote conversation with Multichannel News' editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux, at NewBay Media's "TV in a Multiplatform World" conference here Thursday. "If I don't have each, I don't have anything to start with. ...Those are the three metrics at the fundamental core."

With those three answers, he said a company can calculate share, reach and frequency and time spent.

