Multiplatform World: TV Everywhere Complexities Remain Daunting

New York -- Pay TV operators continue to expand their TV Everywhere offerings, but the underlying systems are becoming increasingly complex as content is targeted to more devices and required to handle a growing variety of video and metadata formats.

It's a daunting task, but one that needs to be handled, if pay TV operators are to keep pace with the changes that their viewers are demanding.

Early on, TV Everywhere systems were essentially bolted onto the legacy platforms. That was okay for the early phases of deployment, but operators must now strive to build back office systems and workflows that can handle the load and merge with the existing systems, panelists said here Thursday at Newbay Media's "TV in a Multiplatform World" conference. The panel was moderated by James O'Neal, technology editor for TV Technology.

