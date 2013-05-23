Multiplatform World: Streamlining Second-Screen Experience DrivesUser Engagement

New York -- The second-screen market is in HTML 5

technology, and manufacturers need to "sync" up with this technology

to better streamline the user experience.

"The market is [in] HTML 5," says Jonathan Ruff,

senior director, technology applications, Arris."That's where the

vast majority of developers are."

Ruff continued that the HTML 5 technology is already in

set-top boxes, but needs to be implemented into tablets to better streamline the

experience. "That's really the value of HTML 5," he says, "is

getting [the content experience] across these platforms."

Those comments came during the "Tablet Tune-Ins:

Syncing Up with the Second Screen" panel at NewBay Media's "TV in a

Multiplatform World" event Thursday at the Westin. The panel was moderated

by Multichannel News' technology editor Jeff Baumgartner.

"[HTML 5] allows us to have greater ubiquity or get to

more platforms faster," noted Dina Juliano, VP, user experience and

product design, HBO. "It takes away the time we spend on building the

individual platform or an individual piece of something."

For Brian Fuhrer, senior VP, product leadership, Nielsen,

his dealings with second-screen technology come with clients consistently asking

him when Nielsen will implement its announced plan to incorporate tablet and

iPad viewing into its metrics.

"I won't say that it's been 'tablet hysteria' since

then," says Fuhrer. "But it's definitely the No. 1 question that we

get." He noted that Nielsen has to fight the perception that it's

"100% penetration." He said that of their TV panels, about 25% have a

tablet and 16% have an iPad, noting that number is growing. "Clearly, the

penetration is really continuing," he said.

Alan Hoff, VP of strategic marketing, SeaChange

International, while championing the "unifying promotion

capabilities" of HTML 5, summed it up thusly.

"The ease of which we discovery stuff on

the tablet -- [that's] really what drives the desire."