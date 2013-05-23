Multiplatform World: Ops, Nets Need More Cooperation to Make TV Everywhere Work

New York -- Cable operators and content providers will have

to work together to maximize the viewership and revenue opportunities for TV

Everywhere, but the window of opportunity is fast closing due to competition,

said executives speaking at the TV in a Multiplatform World conference here

Thursday.

Executives said the industry needs to develop better

partnerships with regard to offering cable network content via a TV Everywhere

platform so the industry doesn't repeat the mistakes made with the launch of

video on demand. Scripps Networks

Interactive senior VP of affiliate operations and new media distribution Tamara

Franklin said features such as disabling fast-forwarding will make programmers

feel more secure about offering more content to consumers while monetizing the

platform through advertising opportunities.

"At the time programmers were willing to put more content

out in VOD but there wasn't a value proposition -- you couldn't monetize it,"

she said. "What we'd like to do with TV Everywhere is start with the consumer

and find the best product for them and then figure out how to monetize it."

Added Renee Plato, senior VP of distribution for Univision

Communications Inc: "The MSOs are very important part of this because

essentially this is their product and we need to see better marketing and

better collaboration on both sides of the fences. This is something that we all

recognize that we can win from, but it's not going to happen organically," she

said.

Tara Maitra, senior VP and GM, content and media sales at TiVo, said the

challenge for TV Everywhere is also to perfect the user experience,

whether it's through authentication or passwords, to make it easier for

consumers to access TV Everywhere product.

"How the user comes to understand what's available on the

different platforms is a real challenge," she said. "Having a unified

experience, whether it's from the operator or the networks, is key in terms of

how to find content on the device."

Whatever improvements are necessary to make the TV

Everywhere experience more appealing to viewers need to be done quickly:

Franklin says the window of opportunity for the industry on TV Everywhere is

closing fast given the development of over-the-top services such as Netflix and

Hulu.

"We took

10 years to work on VOD, but I don't think we'll have another 10 years [for TV

Everywhere], she said. "We birthed Netflix...if we had done VOD correctly the

first time there probably wouldn't be a Netflix."