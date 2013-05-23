Multiplatform World: Comcast's Strauss Says VOD Poised for More Growth

New York -- Comcast's video-on-demand programming is poised

for growth on several levels.

Matt Strauss, senior VP of digital and emerging

platforms at Comcast Cable, speaking at NewBay Media's "TV in a

Multiplatform World" event here Thursday, said the platform's viewership,

promotional and monetization aspects are accelerating.

Whereas kids, music and movies have been the traditional

on-demand drivers, VOD viewing of TV series is now on the climb. Strauss said

that over the past 24 months, as more cable and broadcast television series

content has become available, this form of VOD usage has soared and now

represents 40% of platform viewing, excluding premium fare.

Strauss said Comcast is the only provider that has content

available from all five broadcast networks. In addition to increased on-demand

consumption, the MSO has seen a 15%-20% rise in C3 viewing since it disabled

the platform's fast-forward function. "Monetization follows audience," said

Straus, noting that Comcast is working closely with Nielsen regarding on-demand

C3 measurement.

