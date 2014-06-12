Multiplatform TV: Multiscreen Presents Ad Challenges, Opportunities

NEW YORK – Advertising sellers and buyers all believe there are good reasons to align advertising across linear TV, on-demand and digital, but tools that can enable that kind of seamless convergence are still being developed, panelists said Wednesday at the one-day Business of Multiplatform TV Summit put on by Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable.

“They [ad buyers] are all about aligning certain content. Most clients don’t care how the individual is viewing or consuming that content,” said Catherine Warburton, chief investment officer of media buying firm Assembly.

She said some historic barriers, namely measurement across those platforms, are being overcome, but said what’s still lacking are the underlying systems to bring them all together.

