Multiplatform TV: Industry Adapts to Consumer Preference

New York -- For the multiscreen industry to continue its

rapid development, it must be able to adapt to consumers' ever-changing

preferences.

That was the takeaway from the "Building the Perfect TV App" panel during

NewBay Media's "TV in a Multiplatform World" event on Thursday.

"[Consumers] realize that [they] are in control now," said Steve

Davi, CTO of SeaChange. "[They] expect to get their content where or

whenever they want."

Sam Blackman, CEO & cofounder of Elemental Technologies, says this booming

industry can trace its heritage back to the invention of a certain Apple

product. "When the iPad hit, it completely transformed the business,"

said Blackman. "Every programmer, every distributor recognized that people

like to consume high-quality content on these devices."

Turner Sports has certainly noticed the change in consumers' viewing habits.

"Over the past two years, we've seen on the digital side, an amazing shift

on where consumption is coming from," said Michael Adamson, VP, new

products for Turner Sports, who also said this year's NCAA Men's Basketball

Tournament was the first time in which more people watched via their mobile

device than a computer.

"There's no sort of â€˜one answer fits all customers,'" added Charlie Herrin,

senior VP, product design & development, Comcast. "You're going to end up

with a hybrid of solutions out there."

Gerard Kunkel, media strategy advisor for Microsoft, argues that in this day

and age, it's become a necessity for consumers to have that multiplatform

experience.

"They're expecting you to deliver content across multiple devices,"

said Gerard Kunkel, media strategy advisor, Microsoft. "When you get down

to it, the user experience is so important."