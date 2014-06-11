Multiplatform TV: Comcast/TWC ‘Tipping Point’ For Advanced Ads

New York – The pending combination of Comcast and Time Warner Cable could be the final piece of the interactive ad puzzle, spurring other distributors to embrace what has been a market on the verge of a breakout for about a decade, BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research senior media and entertainment analyst Jessica Reif Cohen said at an industry conference Wednesday.

Speaking at the NewBay Media Business of Multiplatform TV Summit, Reif Cohen said that so far, interactive advertising has taken “baby steps.” But with the creation of a 30-million subscriber cable company, the industry will finally have an addressable ad champion with the necessary scale and scope.

“The tipping point of addressable advertising will be Comcast/Time Warner Cable,” Reif Cohen said, adding that other components like measurement also will need to fall into place. “There are steps that need to happen, but clearly it will be an area of growth.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.