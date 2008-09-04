MultiDyne Founder Jachetta Dies

Vincent Jachetta, 70, founder of video/optics company MultiDyne, died Sept. 2 of complications from Lyme disease.

Jachetta launched MultiDyne in 1977 with the development of a portable test-signal generator, eventually getting patents for hand-held-video and audio-test-signal generators and developing a video-distribution amplifier that "helped to get CNN on the air," according to MultiDyne.

The company now manufactures a range of broadcast and cable equipment.

Before starting his own company, Jachetta held posts at ABC, CBS and NBC, spending most of his career with NBC in New York helping to produce specials, Major League Baseball games, National Football League games, presidential elections, conventions and The Miss America Pageant. He also helped to produce early professional-wrestling broadcasts.

Jachetta is survived by his wife, Joan, and two sons, Jim and Frank, both of whom are executives with MultiDyne.





The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (www.ilads.org). An earlier version of this story had featured the incorrect association.