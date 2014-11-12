Much to Gain From Making TV Everywhere Easy #NYCTVWk

Related: Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week #NYCTVWk

New York -- Consumers think pay-TV providers have a lot to gain from making TV-everywhere services easier to use, and providers think so too, panelists said today at The Business of Multiplatform TV, part of NYC Television Week.

Hub Entertainment Research surveys show mobile devices like tablets are increasingly used in the home, and that consumers are much more likely to think their pay-TV provider is a good or excellent value (58% vs. 48%) if they know they can also watch their TV on a mobile device. So said Jon Giegengack, the Hub Research founder. Hub has been doing research for the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing’s TV-everywhere awareness and best-practices initiative.

Surveys show the things consumers don’t like about TV everywhere – the mobile-device extensions of programming available to eligible pay-TV customers – are all “low-hanging fruit” to fix, Giegengack said. They feel it takes too long to get to the content, they can’t remember the password or they don’t have the user information handy.

