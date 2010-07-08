MTVN Acquires Online Gaming Startup Social Express

MTV Networks has acquired Social

Express, a San Francisco-based social gaming development startup, which the

programmer expects to integrate into its Nickelodeon Digital group and use to

launch "social games" for MTV, Nickelodeon and other brands.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MTVN said it will develop social games based on Social Express' original

intellectual property as well as shows and characters from MTV, Nickelodeon and

its other brands, with the first game to be introduced in the third quarter of

2010. In addition, the Viacom unit said it plans to launch a publishing

platform for independent game developers based on the Social Express platform.

Social Express, which has 10 employees,

was founded in 2009 by Tony Espinoza and Neil Souza, both formerly of

online-game company Zynga.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.