MTV Was "Most Social Network" in August

Heavy social media activity around The Jersey Shore and the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards propelled MTV to the top of the rankings for networks with the most social media activity in August, according to social TV company SocialGuide.

SocialGuide mines social media activity around TV programs as they air and compiles daily, weekly and monthly rankings of the most social programs and networks. The data focuses on activity at social media sites during the live airing and short periods before and after the broadcast.

The August rankings show that MTV jumped from number eight in July to number one in August, beating Fox, which had topped the July rankings, and ranked number two in August.

The SocialGuide rankings placed MyNetworkTV at number three, CW at four and ABC in the fifth spot.

Full rankings and data for 100 networks, which are based on programming from over 170 broadcast and cable channels, can be found here.

In the program ranking, series from MTV Networks grabbed the top five slots, with MTV's The Jersey Shore in the top spot, followed by the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Nickelodeon's SpongeBob, BET's 106th & Park and VH1's Basketball Wives.