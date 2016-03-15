MTV Sets Snapchat Music Doc

MTV is pushing deeper into social media with word that it will premiere a Snapchat documentary on Wednesday (March 16) featuring A$AP Ferg in support of the MTV Woodies/10 for 16, the network’s new annual artists showcase at SXSW.

MTV said the Snapchat music documentary, MTV Snapchat Docs: Art/Life/A$AP Ferg, will highlight the festival environment and “continue MTV’s evolution of the types of stories told via Snapchat.” MTV added that it will team up with A$AP Ferg to document the day leading up to his performance, while also presenting some “personal stories” tied to his time in Austin, site of SXSW.

The doc itself will roll out live as filmed on Wednesday in 10-second increments, “ keeping Snapchat users engaged throughout the day,” MTV noted.

