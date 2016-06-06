MTV Poll Says Sanders Fans Will Vote for Clinton

A majority of millennial supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders will vote for his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton if he pulls out of the race, according to a poll conducted by MTV.

MTV says that 57% of the millennials who say they prefer Sanders say they will vote for Clinton, 22% said they would write someone in, 18% won’t vote and just 3% said they’d vote for Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

The poll is part of MTV’s Elect This campaign that looks at election year issues important to young voters.

The poll also found that 96% of Sanders’ young supporters said they believe Sanders and his message will impact this election even if he is not the Democratic nominee. A large number of them also said that Sanders made them care about this election and about politics in general.

About 30% of millennials in the study indicated they want a third party candidate in the race.

MTV’s original research is conducted through a series of nationally representative quantitative surveys of 500 millennials ages 18-34, as well as a nationally representative sample of 200 Gen X members (ages 35-50) and 200 Boomers (ages 51-70).