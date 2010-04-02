MTV Networks Releasing Four iPad Apps

MTV Networks is releasing four applications to coincide with the launch of Apple's iPad tablet device.



The apps feature content and branding from MTV and Nickelodeon with two other apps providing original games.



The Beavis & Butthead app will feature video clips from the original MTV series, mini games and sound clips for users to play around with. It will cost $4.99.



Dora the Explorer Coloring Adventures is a sticker and coloring book app based on the popular Nickelodeon series. It will also cost $4.99.



VH1 Classic Presents Intellivision for iPad is an iPad port of the Intellivision game system, and features three classics from the console, Astrosmash, Night Stalker and Thunder Castle. It will cost $2.99.

