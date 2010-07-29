MTV Integrated Marketing Names New Leadership Team

MySpace executive Angela Courtin and MTV VP and General Sales Manager of East Coast Sales Jeannie Scalzo have been appointed to MTV's new leadership team for the network's Integrated Market Group, the network announced Thursday. Both will report to General Manger Stephen Friedman and MTV SVP, Sales and Integrated Marketing Dan Lovinger.

Courtin and Scalzo will serve as Senior Vice Presidents, MTV Integrated Marketing. Their responsibilities will include overseeing the development and execution of all marketing integrations across MTV's suite of brands, according to the network.

"Angela and Jeannie's leadership will take our integrated marketing efforts to the next level, giving partner brands even more opportunities to connect with our audience in creative and meaningful ways," said Friedman.

Lovinger echoed his confidence in the new team, explaining, "Angela is a recognized expert on the role of social media in branding today and we're thrilled to welcome her back to MTV from MySpace as we also congratulate Jeannie on her well-deserved promotion."