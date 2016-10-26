MTV Heads to Facebook Messenger, VR for Europe Music Awards

The Nov. 5 MTV Europe Music Awards will feature a few tech firsts for the network, with MTV choosing to broadcast the show in virtual reality, live-stream the backstage show on Facebook Live, and offer Facebook Messenger users an interactive bot that will answer questions and provide show GIFs.

The virtual reality experience will be accessible via the MTV EMA app and will work with Google Cardboard and will also be available as a simple 360-degree experience. The Facebook Messenger bot, meanwhile, will serve as a second-screen experience, allowing fans to ask questions related to the show, interact with Facebook Live backstage host Becca Dudley, and access live show GIFs.

The show will also live-stream on MTVEMA.com and the MTV Play international mobile streaming app, with unique experiences also planned live for Instagram and Snapchat.

“We are constantly evolving the way fans experience our brands’ big moments, giving them new ways to be part of the action no matter where they are,” said Karmelina Parouka, VP of international digital production for Viacom International Media Networks. “Last year, the MTV EMAs were the first global music award show to broadcast the full event live in VR; this year, we’re taking it a step further, as the first network to roll out a real-time Messenger bot experience as part of a live awards show. We’re giving our international fans a front row seat to the incredible music, moments and performances that make this show the world’s biggest night in music.”