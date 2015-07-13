MTV Goes 'Braless' Again

After racking up some 4.9 million YouTube views in its first two seasons, MTV has launched a third season of its original online series Braless.

The show, which focuses on gender and sexuality issues in current pop culture events, is presented by Laci Green who has some 1.3 million subscribers.

The third season will include 13 episodes, with the first episode using Bristol Palin’s second accidental pregnancy as an opening to explore abstinence only sex education.

The episode “Just Say NO to Abstinence Only!” went live on July 10 and is available here.

Additional episodes will go live each week.

Braless is part of a growing catalogue of original web series from MTV (other), MTV’s short-form digital content studio.

Other new series from the studio include Decoded.