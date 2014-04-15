MTV Gives ‘Faking It’ An Early Debut On TV Everywhere App

Tapping into a distribution strategy that it’s been using for other original shows, MTV is offering an early, exclusive look at Faking It, the network’s new scripted comedy series, on its TV Everywhere app a week before of its regular TV premiere.

Starting Tuesday (April 15), MTV is offering the episode for 48 hours via the app, available on iOS- and Android-powered smartphones and tablets and on the Xbox 360 console (only to Xbox Live Gold members in the U.S.).

Faking It, billed as a romantic comedy about “two best friends who love each other” and starring Katie Stevens and Rita Volk, is set to premiere on MTV on April 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Created by Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, Faking It is produced by Carter Covington (10 Things I Hate About You, Greek, and Hart of Dixie).

