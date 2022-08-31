MTV Gave the VMAs TV's Biggest Promo Push Three Weeks in a Row

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through August 28.

MTV's 2022 Video Music Awards is No. 1 for a third week in a row. (The big show aired live on Sunday.)

The chart overall is once again dominated by cable networks, with MTV joined by Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which gives some love to its original TV movie Unthinkably Good Things in second place (for a second week in a row); HGTV, which promotes Renovation Island and Farmhouse Fixer in third and fourth, respectively; and Food Network, which hypes new Guy Fieri vehicle Guy’s Ultimate Game Night in fifth.

Notably, Unthinkably Good Things scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (112), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV

Impressions: 442,619,992

Interruption Rate: 2.70%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,359,531

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $308,859

2) Unthinkably Good Things, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Impressions: 344,878,645

Interruption Rate: 3.13%

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,475,337

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $147,930

3) Renovation Island, HGTV

Impressions: 253,955,697

Interruption Rate: 1.35%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $887,738

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $78,046

4) Farmhouse Fixer, HGTV

Impressions: 236,389,778

Interruption Rate: 1.77%

Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $676,682

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $359,732

5) Guy's Ultimate Game Night, Food Network

Impressions: 199,284,798

Interruption Rate: 2.10%

Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $722,438

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $188,413

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■