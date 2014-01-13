MTV Enables TV Everywhere Viewing on Mobile Web

As part of an effort to respond to growing usage of mobile devices, MTV is now allowing users to access their TV everywhere offerings on the mobile web.

MTV is billing the move as "the first television network to launch a fully optimized TV Everywhere/authenticated viewing experience on mobile web."

This allows users who subscribe to multichannel video providers that have cut a TV everywhere deal with MTV to watch full episodes and seasons of hit MTV series like Teen Wolf, The Real World Ex-Plosion and Girl Code, from all iOS and most Android devices.

The company says that it plans to launch similar mobile web offerings for MTV's sister brands VH1, CMT and Logo TV.

"We're actively listening to our audience and optimizing our product and design approach to complement how they lead their lives," said Kristin Frank, executive VP of connected content for Viacom Music and Logo Group. "With today’s launch, we're providing our fans with yet another entry point to enjoy their favorite MTV shows and characters."

In addition, MTV has also relaunched show pages with new interactive features