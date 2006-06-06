MTV Cuts Ad Deal With OMD

MTV Networks stuck its nose into the middle of the broadcast upfront and cut an expansive TV and digital ad deal with agency OMD.

The cross-platform deal is the first major one of the upfront season.

The network and media agency didn’t disclose the size of the deal but said OMD’s clients get the first crack at special advertising opportunities across MTVN’s array of television networks, including MTV and Nickelodeon, plus its increasingly sophisticated Websites.

OMD’s client list includes McDonald's, Bank of America, Visa, Lowe's, General Electric, Clorox, Federal Express and Anheuser-Busch.

In conjunction with the deal, MTVN and OMD will partner on a research project to study the audiences’ engagement with advertising and the degree to which the strong image of a media property transfers to the products advertised on that network or Website.