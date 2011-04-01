MTV and History Are Top Cable Networks on Facebook

New rankings of Facebook data show that MTV topped all other cable networks with the most fans on its official Facebook page with 18,126,002 fans as of March 29th, followed by History (4,079,907). Altogether, there were seven cable networks with more than 2 million friends.

The data is for the channel's official pages and excluded generic Facebook community pages featuring Wikipedia content.

The rest of the top 15 cable networks on Facebook were ESPN (3,677,495 fans on its official page), Discovery (2,729,734), HBO (2,718,473), Cartoon Network (2,636,906), Animal Planet (2,101,927), VH1 (1,987,956), CNN (1,899,447), Fox News (1,812,103), Nickelodeon (1,798,178), HGTV (1,407,667), Comedy Central (1,247,730), Adult Swim (1,218,209) and the Food Network (1,179,204).