MTV To Amp Up Social Buzz For ‘Teen Wolf’ Season Three Finale

MTV said it will beef up its social networking activities for Monday night’s Teen Wolf marathon that leads up to the season three finale at 10 p.m. ET, pulling together a variety of activities tailored for various platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr and Facbook, among others.

Rather than combining all of that social activity on one site, as it recently did with TeenWolfMemorial.com, which was put together to memorialize a fallen character revealed during last week’s show, MTV will expand to various social platforms with show factoids and exclusive photos. MTV, for example, will use Tumblr to push out animated GIFs from the show during Monday’s finale, and will have Teen Wolf cast members live-tweeting the show.

While the integrated, centralized memorial site “was a bit of an outlier for us,” MTV aims to break out its efforts tonight in a multichannel social blitz that speaks the “language” of each social networking outlet, Tom Fishman, MTV’s VP of content marketing and fan engagement, said.

