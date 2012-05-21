MSOs Get Hot With WiFi Sharing Initiative

Five major cable operators are teaming to provide each other's high-speed data customers reciprocal access to metro WiFi networks, totaling over 50,000 hotspots.

Under the banner "Cable WiFi," Bright House Networks, Cablevision, Comcast, Cox Communications and Time Warner Cable will be able to access WiFi hotspots outside their home market.

The first implementation is already complet in metro New York and in central Florida where Cablevision and Bright House Networks respectively have launched "CableWiFi" alongside their branded WiFi networks in the aforementioned areas. Cablevision initiated its local WiFi play in 2008 and has invested some $330 million in its effort in the New York DMA, while Bright House announced early this year that it had deployed more than 2,000 WiFi acccess points across the Sunshine Stated with plans to double the number of hotspots by year-end.

Over the next few months, the CableWiFi service will be added by each of the cable operators to their branded WiFi hotspots.

