MSOs Deployed Just 5,000 Standalone CableCards In Last Three Months

The 10 largest U.S. cable operators have deployed only 536,000

standalone CableCards to date -- and only 5,000 in the last three months

-- compared with more than 25 million CableCard-enabled set-tops since

July 2007, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association said

in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission Wednesday.

The

FCC has acknowledged the CableCard rule, which forces cable operators

to use the cards in their own set-tops, hasn't achieved the aim of

fostering a competitive market in cable TV navigation devices at retail.

In October, the agency voted unanimously to change the CableCard rules

in the hopes of improving their adoption, including requiring the

option of consumer self-installation of the cards and giving consumers

information on the cost of retail vs. leased boxes.

The NCTA has

argued that the integrated set-top ban should be eliminated,

particularly because the FCC is looking at adopting an "AllVid"

requirement applying to all pay-TV providers that would supersede

CableCards. The trade group said, though, that its members would

continue to support CableCard-based retail devices, such as TiVo DVRs.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.