MSNBC.com Partners With Pulse

Msnbc.com has announced a partnership with Pulse that will make NBC News content available to Pulse apps for the iPad, iPhone, Android phones and tablets, and the Web.

The partnership will feature content such as "NBC News: Decision 2012" as well as popular sections within msnbc.com. These include the "Top Headlines," "Business," and "Technolog" sections.

Pulse, which has about 4 million users, already has content partnerships a number of media outlets, including CNN, AOL, CNET, Gawker, The Huffington Post, The New Yorker, Salon.com, TIME, Vanity Fair, The Wall Street Journal Digital Network and Yahoo! News.

"With these added news sources from NBC News and its digital family, we are expanding our already robust selection of news content to ensure that our users never miss an important story or headline," noted Akshay Kothari, co-founder of Pulse in a statement.

Jennifer Sizemore, editor in chief of msnbc.com added in a statement that "getting in on the ground floor with a product like Pulse gives our audience one more option for discovering the best of what we're offering, 24/7."