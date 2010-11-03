MSNBC Gets Election Bump

MSNBC's Election Day online visits were 38% above

normal, according to the network.

Mobile traffic to the site was up 60% over its

mobile average, the highest traffic since the 2008 elections.

The site's politics section, not surprisingly, saw

a large boost at 12 times the normal traffic.

MSNBC.com generated more than 5 million video

streams on election day and its aftermath (through noon today, Nov. 3).

MSNBC featured real-time results, blog posts,

interactive maps, social media and video from NBC News as well as MSNBC.