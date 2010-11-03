MSNBC Gets Election Bump
MSNBC's Election Day online visits were 38% above
normal, according to the network.
Mobile traffic to the site was up 60% over its
mobile average, the highest traffic since the 2008 elections.
The site's politics section, not surprisingly, saw
a large boost at 12 times the normal traffic.
MSNBC.com generated more than 5 million video
streams on election day and its aftermath (through noon today, Nov. 3).
MSNBC featured real-time results, blog posts,
interactive maps, social media and video from NBC News as well as MSNBC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.