MSG Varsity Goes Mobile

Cablevision's high school sports network MSG Varsity has launched a free app for Apple's iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch, which will allow the general public to access scores, news, photos, game highlights and other content.

In addition to the content that is available for general users, the apps will also allow Cablevision Optimum Online customers to view a live stream of MSG Varsity, which broadcasts hundreds of games each year.

"MSG Varsity is always exploring new ways to share the successes of local high school students with the community," said Theresa Chillianis, general manager of MSG Varsity, in a statement. "The flexibility and convenience of the new MSG Varsity app allows users to stay connected to what's happening at their local schools no matter where they are."

Other features of the app include: customization, which allow users to create different pages for the teams, schools, sports or activities you want to follow; social media integration for sharing content via social media site; text alerts; and a variety of interactive contests.

The channel expects to roll out an Android version of the app later this year.