MSG, Coke Celebrate 100 Years With ExtendedPartnership

New York Knicks legend Walt "Clyde"

Frazier, appropriately dressed in a gaudy red suit jacket, cracked a Coca-Cola

as he sat in the cab of a Coke truck outside Madison Square Garden Tuesday

(March 23) afternoon.

Frasier was part of the festivities surrounding MSG and Coke's "100 Years

of Happiness" celebration at the Garden as the two companies announced an

expanded partnership that makes Coca-Cola the exclusive non-alcohol beverage

rights holder to all MSG sports and entertainment properties. The deal

will also give Coke rights and branded concessions in the soon-to-be renovated

Madison Square Garden.

"We closely select who we partner with and this was a very easy decision

for us," said MSG Sports President Scott O'Neil at a press event at the

Garden Tuesday. He added that the 100-year partnership between Madison

Square Garden and Coca-Cola remained strong because of the companies' similar

marketing positions. "Our brands are aligned. We're all about

creating magic moments," O'Neil said.

In addition to its continuing partnership with the Garden, Coke is also

stepping up its brand presence across MSG's entertainment platforms. The

company is becoming a presenting sponsor of concert series "Fuse

Presents" as well as a sponsor of music series at Madison Square Garden,

the Beacon Theatre and Radio City Music Hall.

"We are proud to significantly expand our relationship by making Coca-Cola

Madison Square Garden a signature partner for our planned state-of-the-art

Garden renovation," said Madison Square Garden President/CEO Hank Ratner. "[We]

look forward to seeing the familiar presence of Coca-Cola brand across our

teams, entertainment products, venues and networks."