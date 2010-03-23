MSG, Coke Celebrate 100 Years With ExtendedPartnership
New York Knicks legend Walt "Clyde"
Frazier, appropriately dressed in a gaudy red suit jacket, cracked a Coca-Cola
as he sat in the cab of a Coke truck outside Madison Square Garden Tuesday
(March 23) afternoon.
Frasier was part of the festivities surrounding MSG and Coke's "100 Years
of Happiness" celebration at the Garden as the two companies announced an
expanded partnership that makes Coca-Cola the exclusive non-alcohol beverage
rights holder to all MSG sports and entertainment properties. The deal
will also give Coke rights and branded concessions in the soon-to-be renovated
Madison Square Garden.
"We closely select who we partner with and this was a very easy decision
for us," said MSG Sports President Scott O'Neil at a press event at the
Garden Tuesday. He added that the 100-year partnership between Madison
Square Garden and Coca-Cola remained strong because of the companies' similar
marketing positions. "Our brands are aligned. We're all about
creating magic moments," O'Neil said.
In addition to its continuing partnership with the Garden, Coke is also
stepping up its brand presence across MSG's entertainment platforms. The
company is becoming a presenting sponsor of concert series "Fuse
Presents" as well as a sponsor of music series at Madison Square Garden,
the Beacon Theatre and Radio City Music Hall.
"We are proud to significantly expand our relationship by making Coca-Cola
Madison Square Garden a signature partner for our planned state-of-the-art
Garden renovation," said Madison Square Garden President/CEO Hank Ratner. "[We]
look forward to seeing the familiar presence of Coca-Cola brand across our
teams, entertainment products, venues and networks."
