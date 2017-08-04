MPEG LA Looking to Fill ATSC 3.0 Patent Pool

MPEG LA jumped into the ATSC 3.0 mix by announcing acall for patents that are “essential” to the next-gen TV transmission standard that will blend over-the-air and broadband capabilities, support mobile devices and 4K and other new formats.

MPEG LA said the call for patents is a “first step in creating a one-stop license” for ATSC 3.0. Parties that believe they have patents that are essential to the 3.0 standards have until Sept. 8, 2017 to submit them.

MPEG LA has created similar patent pools for standards such as EVS (Enhanced Voice Services), HEVC, DASH, MPEG-2, and AVC/H.264, as well as earlier versions of ATSC.

