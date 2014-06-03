MPAA, Xunlei Strike Content Protection Deal

The Motion Picture Association of America and Chinese language video Website Shenzhen Xunlei Networking Technologies, have struck a deal to promote legal access to TV and film content online, MPAA announced Tuesday.

The content protection agreement (CPA) includes an education component, and Xunlei has agreed to implement content-recognition technology to ensure that MPAA members' copyrighted material available via Xunlei is protected.

MPAA says the idea is to combat "mass infringement" of its members' content on Xunlei services.

MPAA will participate in implementing the content-protection measures and education to school users about the consequences of infringing content.

"With the largest number of Internet users in the world, the Chinese market offers tremendous potential for content creators to make their works available online to hundreds of millions of consumers," said MPAA senior executive VP Steven Fabrizio in a statement. "This agreement is an important step forward in carrying out the MPAA’s mission in this significant market.”