MPAA: Production Is Marvel-ous for New York

The Netflix-original Marvel series Daredevil and Jessica Jones, the latter debuting on the streaming service Friday, have generated tens of millions of dollars to the economy of New York, where both series are shot, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.

MPAA says the productions account for 3,000 jobs and business for 900 vendors in the state.

MPAA wanted to make two points in showcasing that impact: 1) the value of production to local economies and producers and 2) programmers "embrace" of over-the-top video distribution platforms.

The FCC has made spurring over-the-top access to programming a policy goal under FCC chairman Tom Wheeler.

MPAA says the Marvel-Netflix pact's four series and two miniseries, including a second season of Daredevil already in the works, represents the largest TV or film production commitment in the state's history.

Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Television, credited the state's "film-friendly" environment, which includes tax incentives.

Daredevil and Jessica Jones are produced by Marvel in association with ABC Studios.

"People want to film in New York City. They want the atmosphere and the energy, and they know the infrastructure of crews, actors and stage space that we have here," Cynthia Lopez, former commissioner of New York's Office of Media and Entertainment, told B&C last year in advance of NewBay's NYC Television Week.