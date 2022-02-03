MPA Names NBCU's Kathy Bañuelos State Government Affairs Exec

The Motion Picture Association has named Kathy Bañuelos senior VP, state government affairs.

She will succeed Vans Stevenson, who is transitioning to a senior advisory role after over 30 years with the association.

Bañuelos starts March 21, based in Los Angeles. She reports to Patrick Kilcur, executive VP of U.S. government affairs for the global organization.

Stevenson will continue to report to Kilcur and will continue to be active in "all aspects" of government affairs globally, said MPA.

Bañuelos comes to MPA from NBCUniversal -- an MPA member -- where she has been VP of government affairs. Before NBCU, she was counsel to the California Senate Judiciary Committee.

Stevenson has been with MPA since 1989 and has headed state government affairs since 1995. Before MPA, Stevenson was VP of corporate affairs for Blockbuster Entertainment. ■