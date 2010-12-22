Motorola Mobility Acquires Media-Streaming Startup Zecter
Motorola Mobility announced it has acquired Zecter, a startup that
has developed synchronization and streaming technologies to lets users
access their video, music, photos and documents from smartphones,
tablets and PCs.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Burlingame, Calif.-based Zecter, founded in 2007, has received funding
from Y Combinator, Tandem Entrepreneurs and Sherpalo Ventures.
Motorola
Mobility said it will integrate Zecter's wireless syncing, desktop
integration, video transcoding and "thin-file" retrieval technologies
across its device and Motoblur offerings to provide consumers with
real-time access to their content.
