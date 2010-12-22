Motorola Mobility Acquires Media-Streaming Startup Zecter

Motorola Mobility announced it has acquired Zecter, a startup that

has developed synchronization and streaming technologies to lets users

access their video, music, photos and documents from smartphones,

tablets and PCs.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Burlingame, Calif.-based Zecter, founded in 2007, has received funding

from Y Combinator, Tandem Entrepreneurs and Sherpalo Ventures.

Motorola

Mobility said it will integrate Zecter's wireless syncing, desktop

integration, video transcoding and "thin-file" retrieval technologies

across its device and Motoblur offerings to provide consumers with

real-time access to their content.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.