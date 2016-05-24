Motor Trend Updates SVOD Service

Motor Trend has updated its OnDemand standalone automotive entertainment app, adding support for Apple TV, archived races from IndyCar and Formula One, high-def video support and a total of more than 1,500 hours of live and original content, the company announced.

The company has also updated its iOS and Android apps allowing subscribers to stream VOD and live content on smartphones and tablets. The app is also available on Roku devices. The service costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 for a year’s subscription.

“With the new and improved Motor Trend OnDemand app, we are hoping to reach even more of our most loyal auto enthusiasts, with the top racing and motorsports programming and our own original content, such as the No. 1 web auto series Roadkill, available on almost any device, anytime, anywhere,” said Scott Dickey, CEO of Motor Trend parent company TEN: The Enthusiast Network. “Motor Trend OnDemand is the only video destination to ‘bring the action’ in the way that auto enthusiasts demand, 24/7/365, live and on demand, on the devices they own and use.”

The updated apps also include more than 20 years of FIA Formula One World Championship season programming and IndyCar programming with races available 48 hours after they first air live. The service also includes original series, including the new series Roadkill Garage and Head2Head Drag Race, along with exclusive bonus episodes and behind-the-scenes footage.

On the live racing side, the app includes the Pirelli World Challenge, Blancpain Series, DTM, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo, along with the auto enthusiast events Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and Goodwood Festival of Speed.