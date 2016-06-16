Motor Trend OnDemand Launches Live Daily Show

Motor Trend OnDemand — the standalone automotive entertainment OTT service from TEN: The Enthusiast Network — has announced its first live show: Daily Fix with Carlos Lago, Motor Trend’s former associate road test editor.

Daily Fix will air 5 p.m. ET every Friday on the $4.99-a-month service, offering Motor Trend OnDemand subscribers a live look into new car models, behind-the-scenes profiles of people working for automotive brands, and guests and co-hosts from Motor Trend programs including Roadkill, Head2Head, Ignition and Hot Rod Garage.

“As the publishing and content industry continues to evolve, we’re leading the category in original programming as well as in production and distribution models with Motor Trend OnDemand, our Motor Tend YouTube and Facebook LIVE initiatives,” said TEN CEO Scott Dickey. “With Daily Fix and Carlos’ return, we’re continuing our innovation and giving our fans more of what they want, now on a daily basis.”

In addition to working as a road test editor for Motor Trend, Lago was a writer and producer for several of TEN’s YouTube shows, including Head2Head and Epic Drives, before taking a post with Edmunds.com.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to return to the TEN team with launch of Daily Fix,” Lago said. “There is so much happening at the TEN offices, we never know who or what amazing piece of hardware might be in house. With this more ‘run and gun’ less produced format, I can grab a camera, capture the magic and turn it around immediately. The show will be the first of its kind to deliver new content to gear heads when, where and how they want it.”