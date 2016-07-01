Motor Trend OnDemand Hits Xbox Platforms

Motor Trend OnDemand, the auto-centric SVOD service from TEN: The Enthusiast Network, is now available on both the Xbox One and Xbox 360, the company announced.

The Xbox platforms join Roku, Android and Apple devices as those having access to the SVOD service, which carries more than 1,500 hours of catalog and original content.

“In an effort to provide our viewers with exactly the enthusiast content they want, and on the platforms they want it, we are excited to now offer access to Motor Trend OnDemand to our Xbox fans,” said TEN CEO Scott Dickey. “We will continue to listen to our customers and provide the best ‘gearhead’ viewing experiences possible.”

Motor Trend OnDemand’s offerings include 60 live motorsports events each year, along with the original series Roadkill, Head 2 Head, Ignition,Hot Rod Garage and more. The service costs $4.99 a month, or $49.99 for a year’s subscription.